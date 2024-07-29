More than 10,000 Michiganders cast their ballots after first weekend of early voting in August primary election

Thousands of Michigan residents vote early in first weekend of August primary election

Thousands of Michiganders vote early in first weekend of August primary election

(CBS DETROIT) - Ballots are already being cast ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election in Michigan.

"We have just wrapped up the first weekend of early voting for that August primary, and notably, it is the first significant statewide election in which we are seeing early voting play out," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

A ballot initiative in 2022 passed the option of early voting in person in Michigan. Now, voters across the state have at least nine days before election day to vote early.

"After the early voting locations closed yesterday, Sunday, more than 10,600 voters had cast a ballot at an early voting site in Michigan," Benson said.

In addition, nearly 700,000 Michiganders returned their absentee ballots for this election. Benson acknowledged a brief tech problem over the weekend that affected the use of electronic poll books.

"That was quickly addressed, and notably, the backup procedures we have in place in every election enabled voting to happen seamlessly and that really underscores our preparation," Benson said.

She noted that election security is top of mind for her and election clerks across the state.

"The eyes of the nation will be on our state just as they were in 2020, and as a state through which the presidency runs, a battleground state-- our citizens are very likely to cast votes in this cycle that will determine the next president of the United States," Benson said.

Officials said you can check where to go and your voting options by going to the Michigan Secretary of State webpage.