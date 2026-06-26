Michigan worker dies after being pinned under trailer at construction site, officials say

A 22-year-old worker died after he was pinned under a trailer at a construction site in Grand Rapids, Michigan, officials said.

On June 18, the man drove a pickup truck and trailer to a construction site to unload an excavator. The man was later found pinned underneath the hydraulic arm of the trailer's liftgate, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No further details were released.

MIOSHA also reported a second workplace death from January. On Jan. 4, a 47-year-old firefighter was hit by falling debris while battling at a Detroit residence. The victim died the next day from a "hemorrhage/stroke at the base of the brain from being struck by the debris."

The two deaths are the state's 18th and 19th workplace deaths in 2026, according to MIOSHA.

MIOSHA investigated 45 workplace-related deaths in Michigan in 2025.