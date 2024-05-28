Investigation continues after Michigan mother fatally struck by vehicle near Silver Lake Sand Dunes

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

Kadie Price Courtesy of Kent County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Michigan mother was killed on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while saving her 2-year-old daughter at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the "drag strip" near sand dunes.

Authorities say a woman, identified as Kadie Price, and her family were standing outside of their vehicle watching a race when the driver of a modified 1980 Jeep CJ lost control and struck a family's vehicle.

Price was struck by the family vehicle. Prior to the crash, the sheriff's office says she pushed her 2-year-old daughter out of the way, "likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse."

Bystanders attempted to save Price; however, she died from her injuries at the scene.

Officials say the driver, a 64-year-old Michigan man, has been identified. His name is not being released pending further investigation.