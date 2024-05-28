Investigation continues after Michigan mother fatally struck by vehicle near Silver Lake Sand Dunes
(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Michigan mother was killed on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while saving her 2-year-old daughter at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the "drag strip" near sand dunes.
Authorities say a woman, identified as Kadie Price, and her family were standing outside of their vehicle watching a race when the driver of a modified 1980 Jeep CJ lost control and struck a family's vehicle.
Price was struck by the family vehicle. Prior to the crash, the sheriff's office says she pushed her 2-year-old daughter out of the way, "likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse."
Bystanders attempted to save Price; however, she died from her injuries at the scene.
Officials say the driver, a 64-year-old Michigan man, has been identified. His name is not being released pending further investigation.