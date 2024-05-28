Watch CBS News
Investigation continues after Michigan mother fatally struck by vehicle near Silver Lake Sand Dunes

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Kadie Price Courtesy of Kent County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Michigan mother was killed on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while saving her 2-year-old daughter at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the "drag strip" near sand dunes.

Authorities say a woman, identified as Kadie Price, and her family were standing outside of their vehicle watching a race when the driver of a modified 1980 Jeep CJ lost control and struck a family's vehicle. 

Price was struck by the family vehicle. Prior to the crash, the sheriff's office says she pushed her 2-year-old daughter out of the way, "likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse."

Bystanders attempted to save Price; however, she died from her injuries at the scene.

Officials say the driver, a 64-year-old Michigan man, has been identified. His name is not being released pending further investigation.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.

