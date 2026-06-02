Metro Detroit woman charged after police chase in stolen U-Haul truck ends with crash

A Michigan woman is charged after authorities say she led police on a brief chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Roe, 47, of Clinton Township, was arraigned on Monday for one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer, one count of receiving or concealing stolen property and one count of reckless driving. Court records show that Roe received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

If released, she must wear a GPS tether.

The sheriff's office says that on the morning of May 28, authorities received a call that a U-Haul truck reported stolen the day before was spotted in Clinton Township by a Flock camera. The sheriff's office says Clinton Township police attempted to stop the vehicle; however, Roe allegedly refused to comply and continued through the city into Mt. Clemens.

This prompted Clinton Township police to end their pursuit. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office deployed stop sticks, but Roe allegedly continued going with a deflated tire on Hall Road from Gratiot Avenue.

The sheriff's office says Roe ran a red light at the intersection of Garfield and Hall roads and was struck by another vehicle, causing the U-Haul truck to roll over. The sheriff's office says Roe did not suffer any major injuries and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 9, records show.