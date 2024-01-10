Michigan Wolverines celebrating National Championship this weekend: What to know

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Wolverines are keeping their celebration going this weekend after winning the National Championship.

The team announced on Wednesday its plans for a special event on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The undefeated Wolverines dominated the National Championship Monday, taking down Washington 34-13. It was the first time the team won the national championship since 1997.

They arrived home in Michigan on Tuesday, and hundreds of fans were at Schembechler Hall to support the team.

What to know about the celebration

The team will have a parade that will run through Ann Arbor beginning at 4 p.m., starting at the President's House.

The celebration, hosted by the Champions Circle Collective, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Crisler Center. The event will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Doors will open for ticketholders at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices

Reserved seats are $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl. All proceeds will go to the Champion Circle Collective to benefit student-athletes.

The Michigan Athletic Ticket Office will send ticket information via email to season ticket holders and donors. Michigan Athletic donors with 500 or more priority points will have the option to purchase tickets beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Ticket sales for the general public will be open at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, pending availability.