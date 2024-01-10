Michigan football 2024 schedule. Here's what to know.

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan won the national championship with a victory over the Huskies, and as fans are celebrating, let's look ahead to when we can expect to watch the Wolverines play in 2024.

The Wolverines will open the season with five straight home games. The Big Ten season will begin with a home game against USC on Sept. 21. Fans will be able to watch Michigan play on four of the five weekends in November.

Michigan football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7: vs. Texas

Sept. 14: vs. Ark. State

Sept. 21: vs. USC

Sept. 28: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5: at Washington

Oct. 12: Idle

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Oct. 26: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2: vs. Oregon

Nov. 9: at Indiana

Nov. 16: Idle

Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Dec. 7: Big Ten Championship

Keeping up with Michigan football

This year was the first time the Wolverines won the national championship since 1997. The team arrived home in Michigan on Tuesday, and hundreds of fans were at Schembechler Hall to support the team.

In addition, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer congratulated the team and proclaimed Wolverine Day.

Now, all eyes are on next season, and the team and fans will wait and see if Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will stay or go.