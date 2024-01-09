Michigan Wolverines fans welcome home its national champions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wolverines are back in Michigan Tuesday night after winning their historic national championship.

The cold and rainy weather couldn't stop fans from cheering on their champions.

"You're weathering the storm, just like the 2023 Michigan football team weathered the storm," said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Hundreds of fans turned out to the practice field at Schembechler Hall to support the team.

The players said this season was mission accomplished.

"When the whole world doubted us, when the whole world didn't think we could do it, guess what we said?" Kris Jenkins said as the crowd responded with cheers.

"I just want to say we appreciate y'all. From the bottom of my heart from the team 144's heart. We love y'all," said running back Blake Corum.

The crowd chanted one more year at quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

"It's all about the team, the team, the team here, and you guys are included. You guys are the team" McCarthy said to fans. "We appreciate you so freaking much. Go blue!"

Fans turned out to welcome the team home with some even making the trek from Ohio.

"We definitely get hate for it. We definitely get hate for it," said Chad Haidet.

"We definitely get a lot of hate. But I wear my Michigan stuff proud in Ohio, every day," said Tina Pearce

Fans said winning a championship was a dream come true for them, so they had to show up for players.

"Show them that we support them in the cold and rain, whatever weather we're here. We bleed maize and blue all the time," said Alexis Ventimiglia.

"We're proud of you Michigan," said 7-year-old Harper Traicoff.

There will be a formal celebration and a parade on Saturday. Details for that will be released on Wednesday.