Michigan DNR says firefighting crews making "steady progress" against U.P. wildfires

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says crews are making "steady progress" against three wildfires that are burning amid rugged, remote terrain in the Upper Peninsula.

Agencies working to contain the fires and keep residents informed include DNR teams, the U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State Police, local Sheriff's Offices, emergency management teams, and local fire departments.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provided this photo of wildfire suppression efforts in the Upper Peninsula during October 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Here's a quick look at the conditions:

Ridge Fire

The Ridge Fire is estimated at 434 acres in size and was 30% contained as of Wednesday evening.

This fire is about 10 miles northwest of Marquette, north of the Dead River Basin. It was spotted by a DNR pilot on Oct. 9. The cause remains under investigation.

The Ready, Set, Go! status for residents along North Basin Drive remains at "Ready." Residents are encouraged to stay prepared for further instructions.

A Temporary Flight Restriction for 5 nautical miles remains in effect below 3,500 feet over the Ridge Fire. Drones are strictly prohibited as they halt all air operations.

Craig Lake Fire

The Craig Lake Fire is estimated at 605 acres and was 50% contained as of Wednesday evening.

This fire is north of Craig Lake State Park. The cause was confirmed to be a lightning strike that occurred between Oct. 5 and 8, when a DNR pilot noticed the fire.

Some of the trails in Craig Lake State Park are temporarily closed to visitors due to firefighting efforts.

A Temporary Flight Restriction for 5 nautical miles remains in effect below 3,500 feet over the Craig Lake fire. Drones are strictly prohibited as they halt all air operations.

Black River Fire

The Black River Fire is estimated at 382 acres and was 50% contained as of Wednesday evening.

This fire is about four miles south of Wakefield in a densely forested, hard-to-access area. The DNR says it took over management of the fire from the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 13, 2026.