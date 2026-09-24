Michigan voting rights advocates push to boost voter confidence

As Michigan prepares for the 2026 midterm election, local clerks and voting rights advocates are working to reassure voters that the state's election system includes multiple safeguards designed to ensure elections remain secure, accurate and transparent.

"A thriving democracy requires that we ensure every eligible voter can cast their ballot and every vote is accurately counted," said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp and Byrum discussed both the absentee and in-person voting processes, emphasizing the procedures used to verify ballots and protect election results.

Officials noted that all eligible Michigan voters can vote by absentee ballot. Voters who receive an absentee ballot packet will find a ballot, a secrecy sleeve and an outer envelope that must be signed before being returned.

Hondorp explained that the secrecy sleeve helps protect a voter's constitutional right to cast a secret ballot, while the signed outer envelope is used to verify the voter's identity before the ballot is counted.

Election officials also highlighted several layers of oversight built into Michigan's election system. Those safeguards include trained election workers, paper ballot records, routine audits, signature verification procedures and election protection efforts aimed at identifying and resolving issues that may arise during voting.

Byrum said election workers receive training and take an oath to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the Michigan Constitution before serving at polling locations.

"Community members receive training and follow each and every step to conduct our elections," Byrum said. "They take an oath swearing to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this state and to faithfully discharge their duties as election workers."

Representatives from the nonpartisan Protect the Vote and the Election Protection Program also participated in the briefing. The organization said it works to ensure eligible voters understand their rights and are aware of the voting options available to them.

The group also provides attorneys and voting rights experts to answer questions from voters and election workers and helps troubleshoot issues that may arise at polling places on Election Day, including equipment problems, accessibility concerns and unlawful campaigning.

Officials encouraged voters to review their voting options now and make a plan for how they intend to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Absentee ballots are scheduled to begin going out to Michigan voters on Thursday.