Michigan umpire accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

A Waterford man who worked as a local umpire for youth sports is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kevin Cathcart, 57, appeared in federal court on Monday under a criminal complaint. A judge ordered for Cathcart to be detained.

Federal prosecutors say Cathcart was an umpire, including at Little League baseball games organized through the Waterford Coaches Association, and volunteered for youth hockey. Officials are unaware of allegations of misconduct connected to Cathcart's positions in Little League or youth hockey.

Cathcart is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information