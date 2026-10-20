Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan umpire accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Waterford man who worked as a local umpire for youth sports is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kevin Cathcart, 57, appeared in federal court on Monday under a criminal complaint. A judge ordered for Cathcart to be detained. 

Federal prosecutors say Cathcart was an umpire, including at Little League baseball games organized through the Waterford Coaches Association, and volunteered for youth hockey. Officials are unaware of allegations of misconduct connected to Cathcart's positions in Little League or youth hockey.

Cathcart is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue