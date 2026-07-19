Michigan unemployment rate dropped in June to 5% from 5.1% in May

The unemployment rate in Michigan fell to 5% in June from 5.1% in May, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

State officials also reported that employment declined by 21,000 and the labor force shrank by 24,000 over June.

According to the data, Michigan had 247,000 unemployed people in June, down 4,000 from 251,000 in May. The state's jobless rate was 0.8 percentage points higher than the U.S. rate of 4.2%.

Michigan's labor force fell from 4,931,000 in May to 4,907,000 in June, while the number of employed residents declined from 4,680,000 to 4,659,000, officials said.

The state added 3,000 payroll jobs in June, bringing the total to 4,489,000, according to officials citing a monthly survey of employers. Across the country, U.S. employers added 57,000 jobs in June, which was far below analysts' forecasts and signaling that hiring may be losing momentum.

Data shows Michigan's unemployment rate in June 2025 was also at 5%.

"Over the year, Michigan seasonally adjusted total payroll jobs inched up by 1,000," officials said in a news release.