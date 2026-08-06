Michigan U.S. Senate race takes center stage following Tuesday's primary election

All eyes were on Michigan's primary on Tuesday, particularly the race to win the Democratic ticket for November's U.S. Senate seat.

What was supposed to be a standard primary race between Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Doctor Abdul El-Sayed caught the attention of many, from local leaders to President Trump. With El-Sayed as the projected winner of the Democratic primary, he will face off against Republican Mike Rogers in the general election.

Political experts say the Democratic Senate primary grabbed the country's attention because the candidate chosen speaks to the direction the Democratic Party is taking.

"Would it take a more progressive stance under Abdul El-Sayed or a more moderate Democratic approach that we've seen in recent years?" said political expert Jonathan Hanson.

El-Sayed's victory caught the eye of both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Mr. Trump, who won Michigan in 2024, called the candidate's win "good news" for Republicans. The president also called him a "communist loser."

It's comments that Hanson says are rare for the White House.

"I think it's quite unusual for the president and a vice president to weigh in on a primary election and an election of a single state," said Hanson.

Michigan is a state closely watched by both parties nationally. It's one of the races that could help determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill.