Michigan health officials confirm human case of swine flu after Kent County Youth Fair

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday says a human case of influenza A H1N2 swine flu was detected in a person who was a participant at the Kent County Youth Fair.

The state department, as well as the Kent County and Ionia County health departments, identified the person as an Ionia resident who showed a presumptive positive result for the virus at the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories.

The fair took place on Aug. 3-8 at the Grand Agricultural Center in Lowell, Michigan.

"While the risk to the general public remains low, we want visitors who attended the Kent County Youth Fair to be alert to symptoms and take appropriate precautions," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Anyone who develops flu‑like symptoms after possible exposure should contact their health care provider and let them know about their recent contact with pigs at the fair. Individuals who are sick should stay home until they have fully recovered."

MDHHS and Kent County health officials say they are reaching out to all pig exhibitors and their families who visited the pig barns at the fair.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. People at high risk of having complications if infected are children under 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant people, and people with long-term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems and neurological conditions.

MDHHS urges people to follow these tips to prevent the spread:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started, or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer.

People are also urged not to drink or eat in livestock barns or show rings at fairs or farms, not to take toys into pig areas, and to get an influenza vaccine.