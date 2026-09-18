Michigan student attendance improves for 4th straight year, officials say

Michigan's statewide public school attendance has once again seen improvement for the fourth year in a row, according to the state Department of Education.

Data show that attendance during the 2025-2026 school year increased by 0.2 percentage points to 91.5%. In the 2021-2022 school year, attendance was 88.8%, indicating an overall 2.7% increase over the last four years.

Additionally, the statewide chronic absenteeism rate dropped by 0.7%. The state has seen an overall 11.3% decrease in absenteeism since the 2021-2022 school year. The state defines chronic absenteeism as students missing 10% or more of the school year.

"Students benefit when they are in school and engaged in learning," said State Superintendent Glenn Maleyko in a statement. "Michigan's improving attendance and chronic absenteeism rates reflect the hard work of local school districts, students, families, community partners and the Michigan Department of Education. While this progress is encouraging, more work remains. We must continue working together to improve attendance and further reduce chronic absenteeism across our state."

The Department of Education says it has provided resources to local school districts to address attendance, including the Multi-Tiered System of Supports, which uses research-based strategies to meet students' individual needs, and the new Student Attendance and Engagement Guidance, which aims to prevent chronic absenteeism.

Many school districts across Michigan have been working to boost attendance. Ferndale Public Schools launched a carpool app, because transportation has been identified as one of the biggest contributing factors to absenteeism. In Detroit, city leaders announced the Ride to Rise program ahead of the school year, offering free Department of Transportation rides year-round for students.

Meanwhile, two neighboring districts in Muskegon County participated in the "Show Up Challenge," in which the winning district received a trophy, bragging rights, and a special celebration for students with five or fewer absences over seven months. The program runs