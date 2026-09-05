Pat Fitzgerald wins Michigan State debut in a 30-20 victory over Toledo

Alessio Milivojevic converted a fourth down with a 5-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Rodney Bullard early in the fourth quarter and Michigan State went on to beat Toledo 30-20 on Friday night in Pat Fitzgerald's debut as coach of the Spartans.

Michigan State sealed the victory with an 11-play drive capped by Liam Boyd's 51-yard field goal late in the game.

It was Fitzgerald's first win since leading Northwestern to a victory over Nebraska on Aug. 27, 2022.

"I'm just really grateful, really thankful," he said.

The Rockets were very competitive in coach Mike Jacobs' first game with the program, taking over after Jason Candle left to lead Connecticut.

"I'm really proud about the way that they fought and the way that they played, especially defensively," said Jacobs, who led Mercer to 20 wins the previous two seasons.

John Alan Richter threw a second touchdown pass to Adjatay Dabbs in the third quarter and Connor Walendzak had a 71-yard run in the fourth that gave Toledo a 20-19 lead.

"I'd like to go practice because we have a lot of work to do," Fitzgerald said.

Richter finished 12 of 21 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Milivojevic was 26 of 34 for 247 yards with a touchdown. Cam Edwards, a transfer from Connecticut, ran for 98 yards and he scored a touchdown on Michigan State's first possession.

The Spartans scored on all five of their possessions in the first half, but were limited to four field goals and led 19-7 at halftime.

Fitzgerald's comeback

Fitzgerald was fired four years ago by Northwestern due to a hazing scandal. He sued Northwestern and agreed to a settlement after the school said evidence did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or that he condoned or directed hazing.

In Fitzgerald's final season in 2022, the Wildcats lost their last 11 games.

He's taking over a program seeking stability after firing coaches Jonathan Smith last year and Mel Tucker in 2023.

"I was pretty calm," Fitzgerald said. "It was kind of like riding a bike."

Pivotal plays

Michigan State was 6 of 18 on third down and Toledo was 1 of 8.

"I think that's the tale of the tape," Jacobs said.

The takeaway

Toledo: Armorion Smith returned to East Lansing, where his story about raising his siblings made headlines. He had seven tackles.

Michigan State: After scoring seven or fewer points in the opening quarter of every game last season, the Spartans scored 10 points in the first quarter for a promising sign for the offense.

Up next

Toledo: Hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 12.

Michigan State: Hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.