Michigan State Police troopers delivered the ingredients for a Thanksgiving feast to Metro Detroit families on Monday.

CBS News Detroit joined troopers from MSP's Royal Oak Post as they picked up ingredients from Kroger.

"We partner with Kroger around the Thanksgiving season to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families who maybe just need a little assistance for whatever reason that is, and we're happy to help," said Trooper Anthony Hallett.

Angela Guinon received one of the recipients and said it couldn't come at a better time after a tough year and a cancer diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with cancer last year, and I've had two surgeries in 10 months, and so it's crazy, so I appreciate it. This is wonderful," Guinon said.

Guinon said the food will contribute toward a Thanksgiving meal she will share with her parents, her two kids and her husband.

"We'll go to my mom's house. We'll have turkey, we'll have ham, I always make the sides because my mom doesn't know how to make good green bean casserole so I do that," she said.

Cam Barrett, who leads communication and public affairs for Kroger Michigan, said that this annual giveaway is an opportunity for the large grocery chain to give back.

"The part that I love about this is Michigan State Police does a great job working with each community to identify the families that need it the most, and then they take that meal right to that family's doorstep," said Barrett.