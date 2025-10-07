Michigan State Police arrest 2 in alleged illegal marijuana grow operation

Michigan State Police arrested two people following an investigation into two related, illegal marijuana growing operations in mid-Michigan.

In addition to the marijuana activity, police said both locations were stealing electricity by illegally tapping into utility meters and manipulating them so that the meter readings did not issue accurate usage data for billing.

Police describe the activity as "black-market" and uncovered the alleged operation after troopers received a tip in November 2024 of a suspected grow operation at a home in the 9000 block of Pere Marquette Road in Isabella County's Wise Township. Troopers led surveillance for the next few weeks before serving a search warrant on Dec. 17, 2024, that resulted in the seizure of 257 marijuana plants, a pistol, a shotgun, and evidence of an illegal marijuana grow operation, police said.

That search warrant also provided evidence that led officers to investigate another location in the 600 block of Gensel Drive in Midland County's Jerome Township. Police said troopers seized 76 marijuana plants, 18 pounds of cultivated marijuana and ammunition at that location.

"Both locations were operated by the same individuals," police said.

According to police, Raul Castenda Hernandez, 36, was arraigned on Aug. 6 in Midland County 75th District Court on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, delivery of 5 to 45 kilograms of marijuana, felon in possession of ammunition, malicious destruction of utility property and fraudulent use of a utility. Bond was set at $20,000, and was revoked after he failed to appear for an Aug. 26 hearing, court records show.

Giselle Ibanez Martinez, 42, was arraigned on Sept. 9 in Midland County 42nd Circuit Court on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, malicious destruction of utility property and fraudulent use of a utility, police said. Bond was set at $25,000, court records show. A status conference is scheduled for Oct. 28.