Michigan State's OT 2-point conversion attempt stopped in 38-37 loss to Illinois

Michigan State came up short on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime, allowing Illinois to hold on for a 38-37 win Saturday after Michael Clayton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement on the first play of the extra period.

The Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) scored on their first five drives to take a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter and coach Bret Bielema made a decision late in the game that helped Spartans (2-4, 0-3) come back.

Bielema chose to go for it on a fourth-and-1 at his 33 and Clayton was stuffed on a sneak, giving Michigan State the ball with 3:27 left.

Jaziun Patterson's 2-yard touchdown run with an extra point made it 31-all with 1:17 left.

Patterson scored a third touchdown in overtime and coach Pat Fitzgerald went for 2 points and the win. The Spartans lined up in a wildcat formation and tossed the ball to quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, whose pass short of the end zone fell incomplete.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser, who threw for a touchdown pass and ran for a score against one of his former teams, was injured while making a tackle on an interception return in the third quarter.

Clayton threw passes for the first time in his career, including a 14-yard throw to Collin Dixon early in the fourth quarter for his ninth receiving touchdown this season, and a 2-point conversion created a 14-point lead.

Illinois: Houser hurt his left hand and didn't return. He was 20 of 29 for 194 yards with a touchdown pass, interception and rushing score. Houser began his college career with the Mel Tucker-led Spartans in 2022 and spent the last two seasons at East Carolina.

Michigan State: After averaging fewer than nine points over the previous three games and being held to seven points in the first half, the offense suddenly showed signs of life with 24 points in the second half in a potentially positive sign.

Up next

Illinois: After a bye, host No. 13 Oregon on Oct. 24.

Michigan State: Host Northwestern, Fitzgerald's former team, on Saturday.