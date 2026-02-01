Michigan, Michigan State rank among world's top 100 universities of 2026, TIME says

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University are two of the world's top 100 universities of 2026, according to a list released by TIME on Wednesday.

Michigan is ranked ninth and Michigan State sits at 84th on the media organization's World's Top Universities of 2026.

TIME worked with Statista R, a company that collects market and consumer data, to conduct a "comprehensive analysis to identify top-performing universities worldwide."

The analysis, according to the media organization, was structured around academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

"Institutions receive scores on each pillar, which are then aggregated into a final score used to produce" the list, TIME said.

Michigan received a total score of 84.65, while Michigan State notched a mark of 64.27.

The University of Oxford in England topped the list, followed by Yale University in Connecticut, Stanford University in California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago.