Michigan State gets past Boston College 42-40 in 2OT; Chiles throws for career-high 4 TDs

Aidan Chiles ran for a 3-yard touchdown and threw the winning 2-point conversion to Omari Kelly in double overtime Saturday to give Michigan State a 42-40 victory over Boston College.

Boston College's Turbo Richard ran 8 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime but Boston College (1-1) failed to convert the 2-point conversion.

Chiles then followed with the scoring run and the throw to Kelly to seal the win for the Spartans (2-0). He completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Michigan State scored on the first possession of overtime on Chiles' 5-yard toss to Jaye Coyne, but the Eagles' Dylan Lonergan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Franklin to force a second OT.

Boston College's Luca Lombardo sent the game into overtime when he made a 38-yard field goal with 76 seconds left to tie the game at 27-all.

After throwing for 268 yards against Fordham in his first career game at Boston College, Lonergan completed 34 of 45 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

The takeaway

Boston College: For the second straight game, the Eagles struggled with their running game. After totaling only 97 yards rushing against FCS-foe Fordham in the season opener, Boston College was held to 67 yards rushing by Michigan State.

Michigan State: The Spartans have an additional weapon in punter Ryan Eckley. After averaging 51.3 yards per punt against Western Michigan, he averaged 54.7 on three punts against the Eagles and landed two on the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Boston College visits Stanford on Sept. 13 in the ACC opener for both schools.

Michigan State hosts Youngstown State on Sept. 13.