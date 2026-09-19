No. 19 Michigan starts shaky, finishes strong in win over UTEP

Bryce Underwood threw two touchdown passes, and Savion Hiter had two rushing scores to help No. 19 Michigan pull away and beat UTEP 52-17 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (3-0) were behind twice in the first half before scoring 38 straight points to turn a potential scare into a rout.

The Miners (1-2) forced two turnovers in the first half and took advantage with two touchdown passes by E.J. Colston: 45 yards to Carver Cheeks and 18 yards to Lamar Sperling.

Underwood's 21-yard touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan and Trey Butkowski's 49-yard field goal over the last 1:31 of the first half put Michigan ahead for the first time.

The sophomore quarterback threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Marsh and Jonah Lea'ea returned an interception for a score over the last 1:18 of the third quarter, giving the Wolverines a 45-14 lead.

Underwood was 19 of 25 for 223 yards with two touchdowns and a lost fumble.

Tommy Carr made his Michigan debut and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Salesi Moa. His grandfathers are former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and Tom Curtis, an All-America defensive back for the Wolverines, and his brother is Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

Michigan's starting running back, Jordan Marshall, ran for 59 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter after his right leg got tangled up as he was tackled.

UTEP: After leading twice in the first half, the finish was familiar. The Miners fell to 4-63 against AP Top 25 teams and their only road win against a ranked opponent was in 1974 against No. 14 Arizona State.

Michigan: The Wolverines have fumbled six times in three games, losing four. Underwood lost his second fumble this season and Hiter also lost one against UTEP.

UTEP: Hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Michigan: Hosts No. 18 Iowa next Saturday.