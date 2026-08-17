Northern Michigan repair shop worker accused of placing tracking device on woman's car

A northern Michigan repair shop employee is accused of placing a GPS tracking device on a woman's vehicle.

According to police, the 49-year-old employee was hired by the woman to install modifications to her vehicle at a repair shop in Cadillac.

Once the work was completed on her vehicle, the woman told police that she began receiving alerts on her cellphone that a GPS device was near her.

Police say a tracking device was found inside the passenger compartment of the woman's vehicle. Investigators searched the employee's cellphone and found additional evidence, police said.

Michigan State Police began its investigation in February 2026 after the woman reported that she believed she was being tracked by a GPS device.

The man was arraigned Aug. 13 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of tracking device: placement or installation on a motor vehicle without consent, police said. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 2.