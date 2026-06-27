Michigan parents charged with murder after their 7-year-old son dies weighing over 250 pounds

Two Flint Township, Michigan, parents, are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of their 7-year-old son, who was 255 pounds and abused and neglected, according to the Genesee County prosecutor.

Paramedics responded to a home in Flint Township on Nov. 4, 2025, for a report that the boy, identified as Casper O'Brien, was having difficulty breathing, according to CBS News affiliate WNEM, which cited a criminal complaint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in an interview with WNEM that the house was filled with "everything you can imagine" and police reported they couldn't go inside because the paramedics were taking up the available space. He added that there was a 5-year-old girl running around without any clothes on.

"It was just one of the most unbelievable scenes, that the police have seen, that I've reviewed in my 22 years as prosecuting attorney," Leyton said.

A home in Flint Township, Michigan, that paramedics responded to on Nov. 4, 2025, after a 911 caller reported a child was having trouble breathing. WNEM

The paramedics found Casper O'Brien was in distress and unable to move, according to WNEM. He died hours later.

Leyton, citing an autopsy, told WNEM that Casper O'Brien died of a heart muscle disease, with morbid obesity being a contributing factor.

"These parents, I believe, neglected this child to the point that he became obese," he said.

Damien O'Brien, 40, and Jessica O'Brien, 41, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of torture and three counts of second-degree child abuse, online court records show.

According to Leyton, Casper O'Brien was bedridden and never went to school.

"I don't believe anybody from the school district, CPS, the police, anybody in the government even knew these children existed," he said.

The parent's landlord, according to Leyton, told police that he had been concerned because the house had fallen into disrepair and Damien O'Brien said they couldn't go inside. The prosecutor added that the family had health insurance and only took Casper O'Brien to a physician one time.

Damien and Jessica O'Brien are each expected to appear at a probable cause conference on Thursday.