More than 26,000 deer harvested as Michigan's 2026 firearm season begins

The busiest two weeks of Michigan deer hunting began on Sunday with the first day of firearms season.

A total of 26,220 deer were harvested as of 9:43 a.m. Monday morning, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. That's out of the 130,140 deer harvested so far in all of 2026 – archery season and youth hunt results among the numbers contributing to that total.

Michigan firearms deer season is November 15 through 30, and accounts for nearly half of the deer taken in the state in any given year. The seasonal influx of deer hunters is a boon to the local economy in northern Michigan, but hunting also occurs in southern Michigan.

Hunters have to meet a 72-hour deadline for reporting a deer kill to the DNR.

The following numbers have been reported so far from Southeast Michigan counties during the 2026 firearm season:

Lapeer County: 645.

Livingston County: 346.

Macomb County: 173.

Monroe County: 202.

Oakland County: 196.

St. Clair County: 584.

Washtenaw County: 343.

Wayne County: 39.

In most areas, hunters can take two antlered deer, except for a part of the Eastern Upper Peninsula where the limit is one antlered deer. The number of antlerless deer allowed varies by region.

The highest deer counts so far for Michigan's 2026 firearms deer season have been from Sanilac, Montcalm and Gratiot counties.

How do you report a deer harvest?

Successful deer hunters must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources either on the state's website or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. The deadline is 72 hours after recovering the animal and before taking it to a meat processor.

The report will ask for the hunter's tag license number, date of birth, and where the deer was taken.