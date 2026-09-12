Michigan bounces back and beats No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10 after late interception sets up go-ahead TD

Jordan Marshall scored on a tiebreaking 1-yard run set up by an interception midway through the fourth quarter and Bryce Underwood ran for a 38-yard touchdown to help Michigan bounce back and beat No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10 Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) were the butt of jokes all week after a lucky break put a second on the clock and gave Underwood another chance to complete a game-winning Hail Mary against Western Michigan last weekend.

They responded with a signature win under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham, who said Underwood had to show signs of improvement to keep his job.

He did.

Underwood ran for 87 yards, including his touchdown run late in the first quarter, and threw for 111 yards without a turnover.

The Sooners (1-1) were favored to win by nearly a touchdown and never led. They were scoreless until John Mateer threw a 22-yard touchdown to Mackenzie Alleyne midway through the third quarter.

They had the ball at the 50 with 3:05 left to play and turned the ball over on downs after gaining just 3 yards. They had another opportunity at their 15 with 1:06 to go and ran out of time after gaining just 10 yards.

Jyaire Hill, who was called for unnecessary roughness when Oklahoma had the ball at its 2 in the third, stepped in front of Mateer's pass at the Sooners' 30 and returned it 24 yards to set up Marshall's go-ahead touchdown.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: Standout linebacker Kip Lewis injured his right knee in the first half and didn't return, taking away one of the top players on one of the nation's best defenses.

Michigan: After an awful performance in the opener in every phase that dropped the Wolverines out of the AP Top 25, they likely will be ranked again.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts New Mexico on Saturday.

Michigan: Hosts UTEP on Saturday.