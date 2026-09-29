Michigan, Ohio couples claim mobile bartending company failed to provide services, refused refunds

Nearly 40 brides from Michigan and Ohio say they are seeking answers from a mobile bartending company after reporting canceled services, difficulty obtaining refunds and, in some cases, concerns that the company would not show up for their weddings.

Breanna Mielle and Dan Lee are among the couples who say they paid Sip of Eden for bartending services for their wedding next year. The couple said they hired the company last month through their wedding planner and initially had no reason to be concerned.

"We checked them out, and everything looked good," Mielle said.

That changed last week when the couple came across social media posts alleging that Sip of Eden had failed to provide wedding services and that some customers were having difficulty getting their money back.

Mielle and Lee said they contacted the company and requested a refund.

"She texted back, promising a refund and has since blocked anyone who has requested a refund," Mielle said.

The couple has since connected with other current and former clients who say they had similar experiences. Brides from Metro Detroit, other parts of Michigan and Ohio have shared contracts, payment records and communications as they try to determine the scope of the complaints involving the company.

Some customers say services were canceled shortly before their weddings. Others say they requested refunds but did not receive them or stopped receiving responses from the company.

Mielle said the situation is especially upsetting because she recently went into remission from cancer. She said she was disturbed by allegations from other customers that the owner of Sip of Eden had told clients she had cancer.

CBS News Detroit has not independently verified those claims.

Mielle and Lee said a group chat involving people who say they have been affected by the company is approaching 100 members.

"Shame on you. There are consequences to actions," Mielle said. "It's not just one or two people that this happened to. Our group chat is nearing 100 people, and so we are dividing work, and we are going to do everything in our power to make this right."

CBS News Detroit attempted to contact Sip of Eden for comment. Phone numbers listed online for the company were disconnected, and messages sent through social media had not been returned as of Tuesday.

Several couples who spoke with CBS News Detroit said they have filed complaints with the Michigan Attorney General's office.