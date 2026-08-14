Michigan officials report 28th and 29th workplace fatalities in 2026, including one in Southfield

The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration has added two workplace fatality investigations to its database, bringing the total to 29 for such deaths reported so far during 2026.

One of those fatalities happened in Southfield. Although the incident happened early this year, it was just recently added to the MIOSHA list. On January 16, a 28-year-old landscaper in Southfield was working underneath a compact wheel loader to repair a hydraulic line on the vehicle. The worker became pinned underneath the control arm, and died as a result of the injuries.

The other case involved a 53-year-old telecommunications technician who was found unresponsive in an aerial lift bucket while working at a home on July 24 in West Olive. A supervisor lowered the bucket after the worker did not respond. First responders took the worker to an area hospital, where they died.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

"Our mutual goal must be that every employee goes home at the end of every shift unharmed," the agency said.

MIOSHA reported 46 workplace-related deaths in the state during 2025.