Michigan Congressional Delegation divided on U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran

Members of Congress who represent Michigan are voicing a range of differing responses Saturday after the United States and Israel announced a major military operation against Iran.

President Trump announced the assault, dubbed by the U.S. military as "Operation Epic Fury," in a video posted on Truth Social early on Saturday.

"A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran," Mr. Trump said in the video. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people."

The president called on Iran's military forces to lay down their weapons or "face certain death."

Israel's military reported multiple rounds of Iranian missile launches targeting the country, and at least two major U.S. military bases in the region were also targeted by Iranian missiles.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan in a written statement Saturday morning that she has "no love lost" for the Iranian government but argues that Mr. Trump has yet to justify the attacks to the public.

"As a former CIA officer who served three tours in Iraq, I have no love lost for the Iranian government. They're a state sponsor of terror, responsible for the deaths of Americans. I saw it up close in Iraq and elsewhere," Slotkin said. "But issues of war and peace should be treated with the utmost consequence. And President Trump hasn't made his case to the American people. He hasn't laid out the goals or the imminent threat posed by Iran that justifies risking a wider regional war. And he hasn't followed the Constitution and brought this issue before Congress before committing our nation to war."

She added that Congress should reconvene in Washington, D.C., to debate the strategic objectives and potential for a wider regional war.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said Mr. Trump is "risking American lives by dragging us into another 'war' in the Middle East" without approval from Congress.

"Our Constitution requires this check for a reason. The American people don't want to send their sons and daughters to another unjustified forever war across the world," Peters said. "Iran is a bad actor and we must ensure they never produce nuclear weapons. We had a diplomatic agreement with Iran on nuclear proliferation and President Trump withdrew during his first term without a plan for what comes next because he was playing petty politics."

Republican Rep. John James, who represents Michigan's 10th Congressional District and is a U.S. Army veteran, said in a social media post that he "hates war," but said that America is worth fighting for.

"The Iranian regime's decades of terror—costing American soldiers and innocents life and limb—must be answered for," James said. "Appeasement invites war; their threats to America must end."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan's 12th Congressional District, condemned the military operation.

"The American people do not want a war with Iran," Tlaib said in a written statement. "Trump is acting on the violent fantasies of the American political elite and the Israeli apartheid government, ignoring the vast majority of Americans who say loud and clear: No More Wars."

She called on Congress to "stop the bloodshed immediately" and exert its war powers to stop the president's actions.

Other lawmakers from around the U.S. are also divided on the military strikes. House Speaker Mike Johnson said "Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon but the American people do not want another endless and costly war in the Middle East when there are so many problems at home."