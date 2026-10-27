Michigan officials detect bovine tuberculosis in cattle herd in Alcona County

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced the detection of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in a cattle herd in Alcona County, which is part of Michigan's Modified Accredited Zone (MAZ).

Officials say the herd was identified during routine annual whole-herd surveillance testing in the MAZ.

There are currently two tuberculosis zones within the state: a four-county area (Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Oscoda counties) that makes up the MAZ, and the remainder of the state is referred to as the Accredited Free Zone.

MDARD says that bovine tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that can affect all mammals, including humans. It is known to be present in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population in specific areas of northeastern lower Michigan and the disease can be transmitted between deer and cattle.

Officials say that an epidemiological investigation is underway to identify any potential additional cases stemming from this newly identified affected herd. Whole-genome sequencing will also occur to help determine the source of the infection, MDARD says.

MDARD says that deer hunting in the northeastern Lower Peninsula is an important tool in combating this disease and maintaining healthy deer, healthy cattle and healthy people.

On its part, MDARD says that it, along with other state and federal agencies, is taking significant steps to manage bovine tuberculosis within the MAZ, including routine surveillance testing of cattle herds, mandatory animal identification, required movement certificates and wildlife biosecurity programs.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said: