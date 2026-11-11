Michigan agriculture officials consider limiting 5 invasive plant species

Michigan agriculture officials are considering whether to limit two invasive plant species as prohibited and three others as restricted.

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development will meet on November 17 in Lansing. The agenda includes a recommendation to consider the status of five plant species under the Michigan Invasive Species Program. If the agriculture commission advances the recommendations, the next step is a 30-day public comment period.

Water primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora) mauribo / Getty Images

The invasive plants recommended for the prohibited list are:

Creeping water-primrose (Ludwigia peploides).

Large-flowered water-primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora).

Round-leaved bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus) KAREL BOCK / Karel Bock / Getty Images

The invasive plants recommended for restricted status are:

Round-leaved bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus).

Lesser celandine (Ficaria verna).

Common butterbur (Petasites hybridus).

The difference between the lists is that prohibited species are not widely established in Michigan, while restricted species are already established within the state.

The recommendations will also be presented to the Natural Resources Commission during its December 9 meeting.