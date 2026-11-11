Watch CBS News
Environment

Michigan agriculture officials consider limiting 5 invasive plant species

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Michigan agriculture officials are considering whether to limit two invasive plant species as prohibited and three others as restricted. 

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development will meet on November 17 in Lansing. The agenda includes a recommendation to consider the status of five plant species under the Michigan Invasive Species Program. If the agriculture commission advances the recommendations, the next step is a 30-day public comment period. 

water primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora)
Water primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora) mauribo / Getty Images

The invasive plants recommended for the prohibited list are:

  • Creeping water-primrose (Ludwigia peploides).
  • Large-flowered water-primrose (Ludwigia grandiflora). 
Oriental bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus)
Round-leaved bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus) KAREL BOCK / Karel Bock / Getty Images

The invasive plants recommended for restricted status are:

  • Round-leaved bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus).
  • Lesser celandine (Ficaria verna).
  • Common butterbur (Petasites hybridus).

The difference between the lists is that prohibited species are not widely established in Michigan, while restricted species are already established within the state. 

The recommendations will also be presented to the Natural Resources Commission during its December 9 meeting. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue