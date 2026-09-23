Michigan selects official state Christmas tree for 2026

Michigan has selected its official 2026 state Christmas tree for the holiday season — a 60-foot spruce from Iron Mountain in the state's Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) says the spruce, donated by the Larry Riccio family, will arrive in downtown Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 7.

"It is pretty cool to be able to say that your tree is the state Christmas tree," Riccio said. "When we first bought our house in 1986, the tree was quite large, but now it has outgrown the property. Our family is excited and honored to donate this year's tree."

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) has selected the official 2026 state Christmas tree. Department of Technology, Management & Budget

The tradition of choosing an official tree to be placed at the Capitol every holiday season began in 1987. Since then, this year's tree is the second to come from Iron Mountain and the 26th from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the DTMB.

The DTMB says the tree will be harvested on Nov. 5, and local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying it.

The City of Lansing's forestry team will prepare the tree for the lighting scheme and decorations, with a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 20 as part of the 42nd Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

"Rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:30 p.m.," the DTMB said.