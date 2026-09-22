Michigan motel housekeeper a "hero" for saving human trafficking victim, prosecutor says

A Southfield motel housekeeper is being hailed a hero after authorities say she helped save a woman who claimed she was being trafficked.

On Sept. 10, authorities say a woman approached a housekeeper at the Marvin Gardens Inn on Northwestern Highway and asked for help, telling the housekeeper that she had been trafficked and was staying with a man whom she feared and wanted to go to a hospital.

Oakland County prosecutors say the victim traveled from Alabama to Michigan in April to search for a job and met 27-year-old Tyria Janeice Florence Robinson of Detroit. Prosecutors allege Robinson lured the victim into prostitution and expected the victim to perform sex acts with several men each day.

Robinson is charged with human trafficking enterprise, accepting earnings from prostitution and transporting prostitution.

"The woman who called the police on behalf of the victim is a hero," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "Trafficking victims are in our communities and often need help escaping their traffickers. Simple actions, such as calling the police when something looks suspicious or asking someone if they need help, can save a victim."

"It takes courage to reach out to law enforcement about any crime, but especially human trafficking," added Southfield Deputy Chief of Police Jeffery A. Jagieski in a statement. "The Southfield Police Department responded quickly to this incident and in collaboration with the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force, were able to arrest those responsible."

Robinson was arraigned in the 46th District Court and given a $100,000 bond.

If convicted of transporting prostitution, Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. She also faces up to 20 years if convicted of accepting earnings from prostitution and 15 years and/or a $15,000 fine if convicted of the human trafficking enterprise charge.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Oakland County Human Trafficking Tip Line at 248-858-0411 or at HumanTraffickingPreventionTIPS@oaklandcountymi.gov.