Michigan's Mazi Smith selected by Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft's first round

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan Wolverine is heading to Dallas.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith was selected as the No. 26 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night. Smith is the first player from a Michigan school to be drafted in the first round this year.

The pick comes after the Detroit Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell for the 12th and 18th overall picks respectively.

Lone Star State bound!@mazismith is the newest member of the @dallascowboys and that now marks five straight years with a Wolverine selected in the first round of the #NFLDraft!#ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/nbQUPsCWNj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2023

A four-star recruit from East Kentwood High School, the Grand Rapids native played two games during his redshirt season with Michigan before playing in five contests in 2020. Smith started in 14 games the following year, getting the honorable mention of All-Big Ten Conference notice with 37 tackles, 2.5 for loss and four pass breakups.

In 2022, he was a first-team All-Big Ten pick with 48 tackles, 2.5 for loss in 14 starts.

He was sentenced to probation earlier this year for a misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun in his vehicle. Smith said he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over.