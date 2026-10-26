Michigan Matters: Previewing Michigan's 10th congressional race and Prop 1

It's a focus on the heated 10th congressional district race as Republican candidate Michael Bouchard and Democratic candidate Christina Hines appear on Michigan Matters to answer questions.

That job, which includes portions of Oakland and Macomb counties, is now held by Republican John James, who is running for governor against Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

Bouchard served in the Army as a captain, was stationed in Baghdad a year ago, then came home and announced he would run for office. This is his first foray into politics.

He talked about his military service and what separates him from Hines. He is the son of Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Democrat Christina Hines, a former prosecutor in the Washtenaw and Wayne County Prosecutor's offices, talked about the district and what separates her from her opponent.

She talked about her background and how it has prepared her for the job.

Both candidates discuss the economy, data centers, dealing with a divisive political climate and more.

Eric Lupher Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, Eric Lupher, president of the non-partisan Citizens Research Council, talks about Proposal 1 (ConCon) and Proposal 2 (Money in Politics) — the two measures Michigan voters will decide next month.

Lupher has been traveling the state to help educate folks about the two proposals. Michigan is asked whether it should hold a constitutional convention every 16 years.

He explained what's at stake.

Lupher also discusses Proposal 2, which would prohibit utilities and organizations with state contracts of $250,000 or more from making political contributions in Michigan. It would also require "paid for by" disclosures on certain political ads.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)