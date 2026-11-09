Michigan Matters: Panels dissect 2026 midterm election

The historic Blue Wave, which swept across Michigan and the rest of the country on election night during the 2026 midterm elections, was discussed at a roundtable with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Oakland University's David Dulio and businessman/community leader Marvin Beatty on this Sunday's Michigan Matters.

The trio talked about the election of Democrat Jocelyn Benson as the new governor, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed as the new U.S. senator, and other races in which Democrats dominated.

They talked about the road ahead in Michigan, with the three branches in Lansing under Democratic control following Tuesday's vote.

David Dulio, Angelina Eleas, Isaiah Grays, Marvin Beatty, Mark Hackel and Ola Albayati Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Then a roundtable of politically engaged college students — University of Michigan's Isaiah Grays, Oakland University's Angelina Eleas, and Wayne State University's Ola Albayati — discussed election results and what resonated with young voters.

They discussed El-Sayed and why he resonated with young people.

The trio also weighed in on President Trump and what might be ahead in Washington on the heels of Tuesday's results, which saw major losses for the GOP.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)