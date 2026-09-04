Michigan Matters: Marketing Southeast Michigan and 2 high-flying entrepreneurs

Justin Robinson, new president and CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership, talks about his upcoming trade trip to Canada amid tense times between the two nations' top leaders, as well as marketing the 11-county region that makes up the southeast side of the state, on this Sunday's "Michigan Matters."

Justin Robinson Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Robinson took over the high-profile economic development job a few months ago and discusses opportunities and challenges in the region. He also talks about other trips planned to Europe and across the nation.

The Detroit Regional Partnership, which has been around for six years, has been a significant catalyst, helping bring numerous jobs and companies to the region.

Sergio and Cassandra Troiani Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Sergio and Cassandra Troiani, a married couple who just opened a new headquarters at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit, talks about their growing company, My Flight Tours.

The company, which started in 2019, offers scenic helicopter tours in Detroit and six other cities across the nation, as well as Mackinac Island.

They are also offering a spot for events and get-togethers for families and companies alike at their unique Detroit headquarters. They have 15 helicopters and will soon offer fall color helicopter tours in Detroit and at other airports across Michigan.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).