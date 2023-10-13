Florine Mark, former president of Weight Watchers, has died

Florine Mark, former face of Weight Watchers, speaks about having family in Israel

(CBS DETROIT) - Florine Mark, the former president of the Weight Watchers Group, has died, according to her family.

Mark was a prominent leader in the Jewish community in the Metro Detroit area and served as a board member for many philanthropic organizations.

The cause of death is not known at this time. In addition, no other information has been released.

CBS News Detroit's Meredith Bruckner interviewed Mark yesterday to talk about how she and her family are coping amid the war following the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Mark has three generations of family in Israel, and she recently traveled to Israel recently for her grandson's wedding.

She had one key message about the ongoing war in Israel: peace.

"I don't want to see the Palestinians who are living in the Gaza Strip who are not part of Hamas; I don't want to see them hurt," said Mark. "Israel wants to make peace. And I know there are many Palestinians that want peace, too."