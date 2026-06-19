Michigan Matters: Granholm, Poe and Bickers headline all-star lineup

Former U.S. Energy Secretary and Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm appears exclusively on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters this Sunday to talk about energy issues, data centers, and the future of the Democratic Party in this critical 2026 midterm election.

Jennifer Granholm Aaron Bryant/CBS Detroit

She is joined on the show by Eric Poe, CEO of Cure Auto Insurance, who talks about lowering auto insurance rates and what it will take as he eyes Lansing.

Eric Poe Aaron Bryant/CBS Detroit

Mike Bickers, president of PNC Bank of Detroit/Southeast Michigan, also appears to discuss giving more young people opportunities through the bank's efforts.

Mike Bickers Aaron Bryant/CBS Detroit

Other leaders appearing on the high-profile show taped at the Detroit Region Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference, discussing important issues:

*U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin

*Margaret Anderson (Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health)

*Matt Hall (Michigan Speaker of the House)

*Jim Runestad (Michigan GOP Party Chair)

*Dave Coulter (Oakland County Executive)

*Celeste Watkins-Hayes (Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy)

*Bill Wild (Midwest Independent Retailers Association)