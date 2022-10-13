Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit.

Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats.

Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today.

Then, it's a deep dive into diversity, equity & Inclusion as Mike Bickers, PNC regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Gina Coleman, PNC chief diversity officer, and Marshalynn Odneal, PNC national sales executive for Minority Business appear on the show to talk about their DEI efforts in Michigan and around the country.

Bickers talked about PNC Foundation and its efforts across the community as it has been helping with literacy, providing opportunities and more. He also talked about working with other non-profits to improve lives in the region.

Coleman and Odneal are both new to their current jobs at PNC, which are both national in scope as they impact all of PNC. But they are doing so from Detroit.

