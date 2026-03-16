Michigan Matters: Gardner White expands and bottle recycle debate

Gardner White opened doors in Detroit in 1912, and the retailer continues to expand with nine new stores planned this year, as Rachel Stewart, president and CEO, appears on Michigan Matters to talk about.

At a time when many retailers are closing stores, the company is aggressively growing its imprint and for the first time outside of the Great Lakes State.

Rachel Stewart Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Stewart also talks about the company's efforts to help the community as they sponsor America's Thanksgiving Parade and have been holding CPR training classes at their stores along with partners Henry Ford Health and the American Heart Association.

Then the roundtable of Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, Bill Wild, CEO of Midwest Independent Retailers Association, and Susy Avery, former chair of the Michigan GOP, talks about the governor's race and how Republican businessman Perry Johnson, who recently entered, is impacting things.

Jeff Donofrio, Susy Avery and Bill Wild Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Wild talks about Michigan's recycling bottle policy, which was adopted in the 1970s, and efforts to end it, saying support for it has subsided.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).