Michigan man pleads guilty to attempting to blackmail minor for explicit photos

A Michigan man accused of attempting to blackmail a minor for sexually explicit photos pleads guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael David Bulanda, 37, of New Boston, pleaded to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say that in December 2025, FBI agents in Philadelphia arrested a man for producing child pornography. Federal investigators found a chat where Bulanda sent the man a nude photo of the minor and asked him to blackmail her for "more nudes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Bulanda gave the man the minor's personal information, including her siblings and friends. An investigation discovered that the two men discussed posting the minor's photo on a public forum as a tactic.

"This pervert tried to blackmail a child by making her 'feel fear' so that he could abuse her even more. Now, he will feel justice," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said in a statement.

Bulanda is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 22 and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

"Using fear, manipulation, and blackmail to exploit a child is among the most reprehensible crimes we investigate. This guilty plea ensures this predator will be held accountable," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "I am especially grateful for the outstanding work of our Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force (SEMTEC), whose dedication was instrumental in securing this guilty plea, in addition to the support provided by the FBI Philadelphia Field Office during this investigation."