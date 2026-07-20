Michigan man leaves 2 children behind after car crash in Indiana, authorities say

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said a 30-year-old man from Jonesville, Michigan, crashed a pickup truck and fled the scene with two children, while leaving two other children behind.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday in rural Jackson Township. The sheriff's office said the driver was operating at a high speed and failed to navigate a 90-degree turn, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

The man allegedly fled the scene with two children, ages 3 and 6, while leaving behind a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old, according to the sheriff's office. The children who were left at the scene were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says the area search was conducted by its drones and K9 units, with assistance from the Fremont Fire Department drone and personnel from the Orland Fire Department.

The sheriff's office says the two children who left with the man were dropped off at a residence known to the family in Hillsdale County, Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, the children only sustained minor cuts and bruises in the crash.

Authorities say the man eventually turned himself in at the Branch County Sheriff's Office in Michigan the next morning and was interviewed by investigators. The crash remains under investigation.