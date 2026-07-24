Michigan man faces federal charges over threat to ICE agent in Renee Good case

A Michigan man faces federal charges over threats to kill ICE agents and other law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

Michael Gary Petersen, 41, of Melvindale, faces charges of threatening to assault or murder a law enforcement officer, along with interstate communications involving threats, the district attorney's office said.

The criminal complaint alleges that between January and July 2026, Petersen posted a series of social media messages in which he threatened law enforcement officers, along with messages directed against social media users who opposed his views.

In a message dated June 7, 2026, the district attorney's office said Petersen is accused of saying that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent involved in the January shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota "can't escape a bullet. It's coming soon. Just wait. ;)."

And in response to a social media user who disagreed with him, he replied, "I have a bullet with your name on it."

"Threats against law enforcement are an attack on the rule of law. These brave Americans protect us. And we will do our part to protect them," United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said.

"Disagreement with laws is one thing but the allegations here involve threatening to shoot officers in the face and throw explosive devices," said HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey. "We take these types of threats extremely seriously and HSI special agents will vigorously investigate these cases and bring them to justice."

"The men and women of ICE are enforcing the immigration laws of the land as passed by Congress," said ICE ERO Detroit acting Field Office Director Matthew Putra. "For them to be allegedly targeted for simply doing their duty according to federal law is unconscionable."

Petersen was arrested on July 16.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.