Michigan man faces murder charge after mother shot to death in home

A Michigan man accused of killing his mother last week is now facing a murder charge, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Court records show that Ryan Hansen, 30, was arraigned on Monday for one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. Hansen was not given a bond.

The sheriff's office says that on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Indian Lakes Road in Algoma Township for a shooting and found 56-year-old Diane Kilmar-Luman with multiple gunshot wounds. Family members who were inside the home told the deputies that Hansen fled the home in a vehicle.

The sheriff's office and Michigan State Police began searching for Hansen, who was later spotted near Ritchie Avenue and 14 Mile Road. Authorities say Hansen's car broke down and he was getting into another car when he was taken into custody. An investigation revealed that the other car was a rideshare ordered by Hansen.

A search of the home and Hansen's car uncovered multiple spent bullet casings.

Hansen is due back in court on Oct. 28, according to court records.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or submit a tip to the Silent Observer online or by calling 616-774-2345.