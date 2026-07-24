Michigan man who has been donating blood since 1991 donates his 100th pint

Giving blood might seem a little scary for some, but less than 10 minutes in a comfy chair can save three lives at once.

Scott Eisenberg said he first donated because he saw his mom giving blood, and there was a drive in his apartment building. On July 24, Eisenberg donated his 100th pint.

"My first pint was in 1991, and I just kinda, 'I can do that,' and two years later, there was another drive in my building and, 'I can do that.' And somewhere along the line, it just became a habit, and it became important to me knowing that I could save a life," he said.

In the years since, Eisenberg has donated about 15 gallons of blood. He said the whole donation process usually takes less than an hour.

"I literally can leave my house, donate, eat my cookies, and be home in an hour, and it's painless, and it's saving a life. And you know to do that once every two months, take an hour, it's so easy," Eisenberg said.

According to the American Red Cross, the blood supply dropped by 25% in June, and officials said we're getting close to an emergency blood shortage. Shannon Walters with the American Red Cross said they're looking for people of all blood types to donate.

"We especially need type O positive and B negative, but all blood types are needed," she said.

Walters said, unfortunately, science hasn't created a synthetic blood that works well for everyone.

"It's something that we can't manufacture in a lab; we have to have it from humans," she said.

Eisenberg said he's never gotten money for donating.

"No money, but cookies," he said.