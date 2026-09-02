Michigan man dies after being pinned by farming equipment

A 67-year-old Michigan man has died after officials say he was pinned while attempting to clean farming equipment last week, authorities say.

According to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call at about 10:31 a.m. on Aug. 28 about a man pinned in a hay chopper in Delaware Township. Deputies, the Delaware Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS responded to the scene in the 6300 block of Range Line Road.

An investigation found that the man from the Palms area was pinned between the components of the hay chopper. The sheriff's office says the man died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the man's death is the 34th workplace fatality reported in the state this year.