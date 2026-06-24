Michigan man charged for allegedly assaulting mother who uses wheelchair

A Michigan man accused of assaulting his mother, who uses a wheelchair, has been charged, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Aaron Hutyra, 34, of Ortonville, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors allege that on June 21, 2026, Hatyra was intoxicated when he attacked his mother and threatened to kill himself and his parents. Hatrya also allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his children, according to prosecutors. Officials say Hatyra's mother suffered from several injuries, including a broken nose and brain bleed, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If convicted, Hayra faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the assault charge; up to four years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine for the dangerous weapon charge; up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine for domestic violence; and up to two years in prison for the felony firearm charges.

"Firearms make domestic violence situations significantly more dangerous for victims," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Research shows women are five times more likely to be murdered when their abusers have access to firearms. Our thoughts are with the victim as she recovers from her injuries, and we will work to hold this defendant accountable."