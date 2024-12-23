Michigan man arrested for pointing gun at another driver on I-75, police say

Detroit police searching for murder suspect, Lions win record 13th game and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 31-year-old Allen Park man was arrested after he was caught on video pointing a gun at another driver on I-75 near Dix Highway on Saturday.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 11:05 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-75 and Dix Highway, when during a road rage incident, the driver of a Ram pickup truck pointed a handgun at a victim while driving. Police say the victim captured the incident on video and handed it over to troopers.

The video provided police with a clear view of the suspect's license plate, and the registered owner of the truck matched the description of the man in the video.

On Sunday, police arrested the suspect at his home in Allen Park and seized 14 guns.

"Great work by troopers and detectives to get this suspect off our roads," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "It was only a matter of time before this suspect went from pointing a gun to pulling the trigger. Again, there is no reason to use a firearm to settle a simple traffic dispute."

The suspect is currently being held at the Detroit Detention Center for felonious assault. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing charges.