Michigan Lottery player takes $865,124 jackpot in Lucky Clover game

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A Tuscola County woman has won a $865,124 jackpot in the Michigan Lottery Lucky Clover game with what she originally thought was a losing ticket. 

The lottery announced the win Wednesday, saying the ticket was purchased June 28 at Millington Inn on State Road in Millington, near Saginaw. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. 

"I buy a Fast Cash ticket almost every day, and I bought this one while I was out to eat one night," the player said. "I didn't think I won anything, but I asked the bartender to scan the ticket for me. She said it came back with a message to file a claim, so I would have to call the Lottery office Monday morning to figure out what's going on.

"The next morning, I got a call from the bartender telling me they sold a jackpot winning Fast Cash ticket the night before, so to look my ticket over again because that may be why the message to file a claim came up. My first thought was that she was lying to me because I thought it was impossible that I may have won. When I looked my ticket over again and saw I really was the big winner, I couldn't help but cry!"

The Michigan Lottery Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games, with a progressive jackpot that increases until someone wins it. The game's tickets range in cost from $2 per play up to $30 per play. 

