Michigan leaders share reactions to Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling

Michigan leaders are sharing their reactions to a Supreme Court ruling issued on Tuesday that struck down President Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

In a divided decision in the case Trump v. Barbara, the Supreme Court split 6-3 in finding that Mr. Trump's policy is unlawful.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

"President Trump's attempt to redefine birthright citizenship was a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution and a deeply dishonest effort to erase one of the most fundamental principles in our country. Today's Supreme Court decision is a monumental victory, not just for the thousands of Michigan families who would have been impacted, but for all Americans."

Nessel was among a coalition of state attorneys general that filed a lawsuit in January 2025 to stop Mr. Trump's executive order on the matter.

"Birthright citizenship is at the heart of our American story, ensuring that every person born on U.S. soil is entitled to equal protection under the law," he said. "By joining with every court to have ever considered this policy, the Supreme Court has cemented a historic reality: birthright citizenship is a basic right, and no president is above the law."

Rep. Shri Thanedar

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, Michigan District 13, issued a statement that read, in part:

"The Supreme Court did what the Constitution requires: it affirmed that people born in the United States are American citizens. This is a major win for civil rights and the rule of law.

"But we should not ignore how close this decision was. A 6-3 ruling on such a clear constitutional protection is a reminder of how fragile our rights can be when MAGA extremists are determined to rewrite them.

"It is critical that Democrats regain the Senate as soon as possible. We must ensure that President Trump does not get to appoint another justice that will only serve his political interests. We need justices who will protect the rights of the American people, not be a rubber stamp for Trump."

American Human Rights Council

"The Supreme Court's decision reaffirms that the Constitution remains the supreme law of the land," said Imad Hamad, Executive Director of the American Human Rights Council. "We salute the Court for upholding the Fourteenth Amendment, protecting a cornerstone of the American Dream, and reinforcing the rule of law for generations to come."